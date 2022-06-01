Lawmaker alleges exclusion of southeast from PTDF’s scholarship, threatens legal action

A member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the National Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has threatened to institute legal action over the alleged exclusion of South-East states from the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PDTF) in the country.

According to Ogah, the exclusion of the southeast from the Scholarship Program, under the guise of security challenges within the region is wrong as other regions that face worse security situations than the South East were accommodated in the scheme.

He then described the development as “an act of violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the laid down guidelines of the Federal Character Commission, FCC.”

Ogah made this known in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abakaliki.

Ogah however, called on the Executive Secretary of PTDF, Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau, to review the Corporation’s scholarship program and accommodate the southeast geopolitical zone.

His words; “I am saying so because I was elected by the people and will stand to speak for the people as many South Easterners applied for the scholarship. They are ready and willing to come for the interview in Abuja, instead of shortchanging them, on the ground that there’s a security threat in the South East.





“The South East is not more prone to security threat than other zones in the country as others are being accommodated in the scholarship of PTDF

“It is an act of hatred and negligence of the zone. I want to ask the management of the PTDF to review the scheme as they are hereby given an ultimatum to reverse its decision on the South East regarding the Agency’s scholarship program or face court action.

“You say there is a security threat in South East and you still held seminars in Enugu, Owerri, and Anambra states. Are those areas not South East?

“The act of denying or neglecting southeast such scholarship is what tries to increase security threat in the zone. After this call is made to PTDF, we will do an open letter to Mr President to call the Executive Secretary of PTDF to order and revise the scholarship scheme to accommodate the southeast zone.”

