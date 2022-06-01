Former Bauchi PDP candidate, Kashim, explains reasons for withdrawal

Former Secretary to Bauchi State Government (SSG) and the just withdrawn gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Kashim Ibrahim has confirmed that he has voluntarily withdrawn his candidature to allow the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir pick the gubernatorial ticket.

Kashim Ibrahim in what did not come as a surprise to many who were aware of the political argument said that, “it is absolutely true that I have withdrawn my candidature.”

He added, “I know, right from day one, that if the Governor didn’t get the PDP presidential ticket, I will definitely step down for him, to enable him to vie for re-election. The report that I have a problem with him on anything is absolutely false.”

According to him, “How can you stop somebody who is working from continuing his good works? For me, it was a no-brainer at all. I have already submitted my withdrawal letter to the party in Bauchi before I left for Abuja.”

While reacting to the political situation in Bauchi state, a former member of the State House of Assembly, Aminu Tukur said that, “I have stated earlier that Governor Bala Mohammed will put a proxy to enable him stage a come back on loosing the Presidential ticket. This is where we are now” .





He added that “The man who was bearing the PDP ticket then was the compromising type, easy to submit and be humbled.”

Aminu Tukur added that, “You may recall what happened in Sokoto State in 2019, with the inability of Governor Waziri Tambuwal to secure the Presidential ticket; his stooge simply abandoned the ticket to create a vacancy, this is exactly what has happened here in Bauchi State”.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Bauchi state, Yayanuwa Zainabari in his own reaction said, “the people of Bauchi State have called on Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to come back to pick the party gubernatorial ticket so that he can recontest and continue as the Governor”.

He added that “You that Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir is a good listener, he heard the call of the people and has agreed to be the party’s flag bearer, the only way for him to Actualize is for the gubernatorial candidate to withdraw and that is what has happened.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Former Bauchi PDP candidate, Kashim, explains reasons for withdrawal

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Former Bauchi PDP candidate, Kashim, explains reasons for withdrawal