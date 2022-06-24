LAWMA appeals for waste containerisation, commits to clean environment

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has reassured residents of its firm commitment to a clean environment despite the challenge of diesel scarcity, while also appealing to them to bag and containerise their waste.

The Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, stated this on Friday while monitoring the environment, adding that efforts were being intensified, to clear any backlog of refuse, and to stop acts of indiscriminate waste disposal around the city.

He said: “We have redoubled our efforts, working round the clock to ensure that we evacuate all waste anywhere around the city. Although the scarcity and high cost of diesel have been a major challenge, as all service providers’ trucks run on diesel, nonetheless, we are doing the needful and leaving no stone unturned, to maintain a clean environment and prevent health hazards to the people.”

“Over preceding months, we have rolled out advocacy and media sensitisation campaigns, to inform and educate residents on the importance of environmental cleanliness, particularly the act of waste containerisation. We have also supported efforts of PSP operators, by providing backup services in areas that experienced service gaps, with the overall aim of eradicating black spots across the metropolis.”

He appealed to residents to properly bag and containerise their waste to allow for more storage periods and prevent littering.

According to him, “The resurgence of waste observed in some areas of the metropolis is borne out of the unforeseen diesel challenges the service providers are experiencing, and since tenements cannot keep waste in their houses, have resorted to bringing it to the highways, which isn’t proper.”

“While we strongly reiterate the importance of waste containers at home, we passionately appeal and canvass for public cooperation, to combat a resurgence of waste on road medians, canals and other illegal spots.”

“We are assuring Lagosians of our total commitment to rid the environment of dirt. As we work day and night to make this happen, we urge you to support our efforts because the cleanliness of the state is a collective responsibility,” he stressed.

Odumboni noted further that despite the serious logistics challenges faced by PSP operators, as a result of the increase in the price of diesel, they had continued to provide services to tenements, adding that the Authority, in order to ensure effective turnaround time of waste collection trucks, had also ensured that landfills in the state are in proper shape.





“Before now, we had carried out massive rehabilitation work across our various landfills, to improve the turnaround time of PSP trucks servicing tenements and commercial facilities in the state. This has improved the condition of the sites, paving way for seamless waste collection activities,” he stated.

