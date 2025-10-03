LAUTECH nurses suspend strike after Makinde’s intervention

Nurses and midwives at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, have suspended their strike following the intervention of Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The health workers, who had downed tools over welfare-related grievances, announced the suspension after Governor Makinde paid a personal visit to the hospital, where he met with management, unions, and professional bodies.

During the visit, the governor approved an additional ₦35 million to the hospital’s monthly subvention and ordered the phased payment of accumulated promotion and minimum wage arrears. He also directed the integration of non-staff personnel into the hospital’s workforce to ensure equity and inclusiveness.

Makinde further pledged to immediately constitute a Governing Council for the institution and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to complete the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Annex in Oyo before leaving office.

In a joint statement signed by Unit Chairman, Comrade Ojewumi Olutayo, and Unit Secretary, Comrade Adedokun Foluwake, the nurses hailed Makinde as a “compassionate and visionary leader” whose actions had restored confidence in the system.

“These measures not only address our immediate welfare demands but also lay the foundation for long-term stability and growth within the institution,” the statement read.

Following a congress held on Friday, October 3, the LAUTECH nurses formally resolved to suspend their strike, with full services resuming immediately.

“This gesture is not only in recognition of the governor’s magnanimity but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to delivering quality healthcare to the people,” the statement added.

Governor Makinde’s intervention is the latest in a series of direct engagements with health workers, underscoring his administration’s approach of dialogue and prompt action in addressing labour disputes.