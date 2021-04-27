LAUTECH management commits to investigating death of final year student

The Management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has said it is committed to a full investigation into the death of a final year student of the institution, Asefon Nifemi Bernard.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Professor Mojeed Olaide Liasu, gave this assurance while addressing the leadership of the South West Zone of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by the Deputy Coordinator, South West, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman.

Speaking, Liasu observed that the death was unfortunate and a rude shock.

He noted that management members were pained at the occurrence and have therefore committed to getting to the root of the matter to guide against future occurrence.

Speaking further, Liasu called on the students’ leaders to educate their members on responsible unionism and discourage the destruction of public property at the slightest opportunity.

Responding to the question of resuscitation of Students Unionism in LAUTECH, the acting Vice-Chancellor said steps are already been taken and that expedited actions will be taken to conclude the processes.

