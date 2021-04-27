APC membership registration: Akeredolu charges members to show financial commitment

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, tasked all the newly registered members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country to be financially committed to the party to ensure the development of the party in the country.

The governor who stated this on Akure, Ondo State capital, while receiving the report of the APC Membership Revalidation and Registration Committee, said being a committed financial member of a party gives one sense of belonging and contribute to the development of the party.

Akeredolu also said being financial members of the APC will further enhance their commitment to the growth and development of the party in the state.

Commending the committee for the thorough job done, Akeredolu expressed optimism that the new membership registration will further enhance the party’s electoral victory in future elections.

He said: “I am thrilled with the work you have done. The only regret is that you registered people and they didn’t pay.

“What have they got to put into it? Now that we have been registered, we must ask those who have been registered to show commitment to the party. They will have to pay to get their party cards.

“Let us get our membership involved. Let us get them committed financially. Let them be financial members so that by the time we have congresses, we only involve the financial members.

“You have done your work. I thank you. You have done your best. I hope the registered members will turn out to enhance our electoral victory.”

Earlier, the Secretary of the committee in the state, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, who appreciated the governor for the warm reception given to the team since they arrived at the state, said the leadership quality of the governor inspired them to record success in the exercise.

“We have recorded success in our work here and it is due to the commitment and the passion of the Governor to the party’s growth. We have coordinated in line with the guidelines of the registration exercise.

“Whatever it is that we have recorded here will point to the teeming members the ownership of the party. Ondo has been cited as one of the best state that we have succeeded in this registration exercise,” he said.

The report was handed over to the Governor by the Chairman of the committee, Mr Murphy Lawal.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…APC membership registration: Akeredolu charges members to show financial commitment

APC membership registration: Akeredolu charges members to show financial commitment