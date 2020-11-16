LAUTECH Alumni inaugurates new Excos

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Alumni Association, on Monday, inaugurated the newly elected global executives to pioneer its affairs for the next three years.

The inauguration, which was conducted by Chairman LAUTECH Alumni Electoral Committee 2020, Professor Remi Aworemi in the Governing Council Chamber of LAUTECH Senate Building Ogbomoso, had in attendance the University Management led by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Michael Ologunde.

Inaugurated as global executives were Comrade Onilede Solomon Limo as Global President; Osun State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Lekan Badmus as Global Deputy President; acting Dean of Students – Dr Azeem Ige as Global Secretary; Mr Teki Alawiye as Vice-President (North); Mr Teslim Akinkunmi as Vice-President (South); Mr Olusoji Bidemi Akinrinmade as Vice President (Diaspora); Dr Yetunde Yusuf as Global Social Secretary; Mr Eyitayo Mayowa as Global Internal Auditor while Mr Adeyemi Damilare is to serve Global Public Relations Officer.

Other inaugurated global executives are Mr Alabo Leye as Global Financial Secretary; Mr Tunde Oluwasinmirin as Global Treasurer; Mr Shittu Olanrewaju as Global Welfare Secretary; Mr Olugbenga Agboola as Global Assistant Secretary; Babalola Obasanjo and Owolawi Jaleel as Ex-Officio.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ologunde congratulated Com. Onilede Solomon-led Global Executives and lauded their determination to add value to their Alma Mater.

He also reiterated the University Management’s support for the alumni and pledged to work in collaboration with the Global Executives to develop the institution.

Ologunde charged Onilede to remain committed to transparency, accountability and accessibility he is known for.

BOT Chairman, Chief Jide Bewaji in his goodwill message encouraged the newly inaugurated executives to be good ambassadors of the university as they discharge their duties.

The Global President, Onilede Solomon while giving his acceptance speech, said that nothing could be more important to his administration than to consolidate on his first-term achievements.

“With the calibre of Alumni that have been elected to serve, I solemnly promise that we shall not fail in serving with excellence and integrity,” he said.

Onilede assured that his administration shall achieve more for both the Association and LAUTECH.

Other personalities that witnessed the inauguration include the Association’s Chairman Board of Trustees and

Managing Director – LAUTECH Business School, Chief Jide Bewaji; Chairman Annual Lecture Planning Committee – Prof. Samson Ojoawo, BOT member – Prof. Funke Olagunju, Chapters Chairmen and other notable stakeholders.

Also in attendance were the electoral committee members: Dr Adeyemi Oluwaseun Adeboje – Secretary (South Africa chapter), Mr Charles Farayola (Kwara State Chapter), Engr. Sola Ilugbaro (Delta State chapter), Mrs Mojisola Fagbewesa (Osun State chapter), Mr Adeyinka Adegbola (Lagos State chapter) and Ayobami Obasa (Ondo State Chapter).

