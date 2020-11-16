Stop media trial of accused persons, Tambuwal tasks ICPC

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has urged the chairman and other members of staff of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), not to adopt media trial of accused persons approach in fighting corruption.

The governor also appealed to all the members of staff in the commission to continue to resist pressure from political leaders, which he said will always come to play considering the political situation of the country.

He stated this at the official commissioning of the ICPC office complex in Sokoto on Monday.

While calling on the commission and other related agencies to always avoid interference. He reassured that his administration will continue to support all the anti-graft and security agencies in the state.

The governor also advised them to avoid receiving petitions from an anonymous individual whose primary aim or objective to bring down the accused.

He, however, called on the National Assembly to look at the provision of laws established ICPC and EFCC, by bringing a new idea which will support any petition to be supported by an affidavit, a passport photograph so as to save time investigator in dealing with such case.

He said the idea will help in strengthening the institution and help it from blackmailing people or settle some political score.

He commended his predecessor who is also the Senate Committee Chairman on ICPC, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, for donating the land for ICPC when he was the governor of the state.

In his remarks, the board secretary of ICPC, Professor Musa Usman Abubakar, commend the people and government of Sokoto State for making it a reality for the commission to have a befitting office in Sokoto.

He said with the new office accommodation, the ICPC in Sokoto State is better placed to deliver improved services in its effort to rid Nigeria of corruption.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, says with the new office in the state, the commission is ready to tackle corruption in the zone.

He revealed that the commission has introduced a lot of innovation into the system to help in bringing politicians and other leaders to accountability.

The chairman House Committee on ICPC, Honourable Garba Shehu, commended the chairman and other board members of ICPC for commissioning another office in Sokoto following the commission of Ibadan, Oyo State zone early this year.

He said the edifice will help the staff to deliver on their responsibility in an atmosphere good for their job.

He also commended the government and people of Sokoto State for their support.

He also commended the ICPC chairman and other board members for bringing innovative ideas to the system.

Shehu said this will improve accountability in the public service and allows ordinary Nigerian to benefits from the available resources.

