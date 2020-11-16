780 NYSC members sworn-in in Anambra

About 780 2020 Batch “B” stream 1A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been officially sworn-in in Anambra State.

The formal opening ceremony and swearing-in took place at the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Mbaukwu -Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, on Monday.

Governor Willie Obiano, who commended the contributions of the NYSC scheme in the state, advised the new corps members to know that every adversity they overcome provides them with an opportunity to be stronger.

“Do not consider it a set back because this is the time that God has appointed you to serve him and country,” he admonished.

While congratulating the corps members for surviving the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic which delayed their call-up, the governor restated that his administration will always make the welfare of corps members a top priority in the state.

Anambra State chairman, NYSC Governing Board and Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Professor Theresa Obiekezie, on her part, advised the new corps members to be patriotic, committed, keep their records straight, give adherence to security tips and to remain good ambassadors to their host communities.

The State Coordinator, Mr Kehinde Aremu, while addressing the corps members, disclosed that the 2020 Batch B Stream 1A members will continue to yield dividends of serving in Anambra and will be exposed to the culture and people of the state, adding that the scheme will remain committed to supporting the government and will impact on the lives of the vulnerable in the state.

He also assured the governor that the scheme shall continue to channel the physical and intellectual resources of the corps members to complement his government’s aspiration for the education and health sectors.

Aremu, appealed to the governor not to allow orientation camp to be degraded by the erosion that is currently threatening the camp.

Oath-taking was also administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE