The management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to improving staff welfare, professional development and overall well-being, assuring workers that processes are under way to settle their Excess Workload Allowances.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 26, by the university’s spokesperson, Mr Ademola Adekoya, the institution acknowledged recent concerns and demands raised by staff unions over the delayed allowance. Management noted that it remains sensitive to the plight of its workforce, whose dedication is central to the university’s academic excellence and institutional growth.

According to the statement, discussions and necessary administrative processes toward facilitating the payment are actively ongoing.

However, the university explained that the pace of implementation had been slowed by significant financial constraints rather than a lack of will or commitment.

“The university is currently operating under significant financial constraints, arising from competing demands on its limited resources, rising operational costs, and the need to sustain core academic and administrative obligations,” the statement read.

To resolve the matter, the management stated that it was exploring all legitimate avenues to mobilise the required resources so that the allowance could be paid sustainably and in strict accordance with applicable regulations, guidelines and policies.

While appealing for calm, the university appreciated the staff unions and the wider campus community for their continued patience, understanding and cooperation. Management also pledged to maintain open dialogue with the unions and provide regular updates as concrete progress was made.