Professor Gabriel Babatunde Iwasokun of the Department of Software Engineering, School of Computing, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has called for increased investment in indigenous software engineering research and development to address Nigeria’s development and security challenges.

Delivering FUTA’s 211th Inaugural Lecture, titled “National Development and Security: Software Engineering to the Rescue,” on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Iwasokun emphasised that national development and security are interdependent and must be pursued simultaneously to achieve sustainable progress.

He explained that economic prosperity depends on a secure environment, while sustainable development provides a foundation for long-term national security.

To strengthen the contribution of software engineering to national development and security, he advocated the development of homegrown software solutions tailored to Nigeria’s needs, the deployment of locally developed technologies at the nation’s borders and entry points, and the urgent adoption of biometric identity management systems across government and private-sector service centres.

Iwasokun illustrated the possibilities of indigenous software engineering with examples such as fingerprint and facial recognition systems for identity verification, electronic voting platforms, agricultural applications for crop monitoring and market information, healthcare management systems, cybersecurity tools, educational applications, local language platforms, digital payment solutions and intelligent surveillance systems.

He noted that such technologies could address local challenges, improve service delivery, reduce dependence on imported solutions and promote technological self-reliance.

Iwasokun described national development as a comprehensive process involving improvements in the economic, social, political and material conditions of citizens.

He identified economic growth, social development, political stability, infrastructure and sustainability as its major components, noting that Nigeria’s development aspirations must address persistent challenges, including poverty, unemployment and inadequate infrastructure.

Presenting the contributions of his research to national development and security, Iwasokun highlighted five major areas of investigation.

These included fingerprint recognition and identity verification, real-time personnel tracking for improved security and accountability, protection of digital information against cyber threats, and data analysis to identify factors influencing ICT adoption and criminal activities in Nigeria.

He also presented nine community-based software applications developed through research and collaboration to address practical challenges across different sectors.

These included applications for emergency communication, library management, fingerprint-authenticated ATM access, virtual learning, health personnel monitoring, petroleum plant monitoring, inventory management, agricultural loan assessment and remote invigilation of computer-based examinations.

These applications, he said, demonstrate the capacity of indigenous software solutions to improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, promote accountability and enhance service delivery.

On the factors influencing ICT adoption and performance, Iwasokun identified communication and feedback, study aids, processing and administration, and management and relationships as major dimensions.

He further highlighted staff training, security of lives and property, discipline, curriculum and government policies as important considerations in the effective deployment of technology.

The inaugural lecturer called for increased funding of software engineering education, research and development to strengthen local technological capacity and reduce dependence on foreign solutions.

He also urged improvements in the working conditions, remuneration and welfare of Nigerian software engineers to discourage brain drain and retain skilled professionals.

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His other recommendations included stronger collaboration among government, the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS), the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in addressing cyber threats.

He also advocated adherence to global best practices in software engineering research, greater support for high-impact indexed publications, commercialisation of research outputs to strengthen university-industry collaboration, and the modernisation of academic curricula to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements.

Iwasokun concluded that software engineering must be deliberately integrated into Nigeria’s institutions, industries and national policies to maximise its contribution to development and security.

He stressed that technological research should go beyond academic publications to produce practical innovations that respond to societal needs.