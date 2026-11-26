Residents of Albarika community in Girei II, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa, have expressed joy following the commencement of work on a solar-powered borehole to address the community’s longstanding water shortage.

The community, located a few kilometres from the Girei local government headquarters, has relied on a single hand-pump borehole, which often dries up during the dry season and sometimes fails during the rainy season.

With a population of more than 3,000 people, the community has faced difficulties accessing potable water, forcing women and children to travel long distances in search of water for drinking and domestic use.

The intervention by the Adamawa State Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), is expected to provide residents with access to clean and safe water.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, a resident, Hajiya Altine Mohammad Bala, said the intervention would bring relief to households that had endured years of water scarcity.

“We have only one hand-pump borehole that all of us in this community rely on. During the dry season, we suffer a lot because the borehole dries up, and sometimes this happens even during the rainy season,” she said.

Bala, a mother of six, said three of her children often crossed the expressway to fetch water from a filling station, exposing them to the risk of being knocked down by vehicles.

She recalled an incident during Ramadan when she struggled to get water to prepare food for breaking the fast.

“During the fasting period, when it was time for me to cook food for breaking the fast, there was no water in the hand-pump borehole. The filling station refused to open its tap because a car had knocked down a girl a few days earlier, and I had no money to buy water.

“I had to beg neighbours for small quantities of water, but now the story will be different,” she said.

A 13-year-old Junior Secondary School III student, Sayyaba Idris, also said the new facility would end the daily stress of travelling about 800 metres to fetch water, sometimes crossing the expressway up to five times each morning.

“Sometimes, I go to school late because I have to fetch water. Now that we have a solar-powered borehole, I will no longer have to trek 800 metres and, most importantly, I will not be late for school again,” she said.

The community leader, Alhaji Maina Adamu, described the intervention as a major relief, saying it had addressed about 90 per cent of the community’s problems.

He said residents would take ownership of the facility and ensure its maintenance and protection.

In an interview, UNICEF Social and Behaviour Change Specialist at its Bauchi Field Office, Mr George Eki, said Adamawa was among the states facing public health emergencies and disease outbreaks, worsened by humanitarian challenges and displacement.

He said the project, funded by Sida and implemented by UNICEF in partnership with the Adamawa State Government, was designed to improve access to clean and safe water and reduce the risks associated with unsafe water sources.

According to him, the intervention involves the provision of solar-powered boreholes and the rehabilitation of broken-down facilities in communities to prevent diseases and outbreaks.

“Lack of potable water remains a major source of problems for many communities in Adamawa,” he said.

Eki urged residents to maintain good hygiene practices and keep their surroundings clean to protect their health.