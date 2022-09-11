LASTMA arraigns 146 traffic law violators, offenders before mobile court

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has arraigned owners/drivers of 146 vehicles arrested across the state for various traffic offences, saying that the alleged offenders were being prosecuted before the State Environmental and Special Offences (Mobile Court).

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed this over the weekend in a statement made available to newsmen by the Authority’s spokesperson, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, saying that all the alleged offenders were arrested in August 2022.

According to Oreagba, “77 offenders are being prosecuted for One-Way Driving, 5 for Willful Obstruction, 5 for Illegal Parking, 2 for Unpainted Commercial Vehicle, 5 for Wrongful Overtaking, 4 for Driving on Walkways/Kerbs, 6 for BRT Obstructions, 10 for Reckless & Dangerous Driving, 4 for Picking/Dropping Passengers at Undesignated Bus Stops and 5 for Disobeying Traffic Control Officers among others.”

He, however, revealed that all those arraigned by the Authority before the Lagos Mobile Court were found “guilty” as charged after strong pictorial and video evidence tendered by LASTMA’s prosecution team.

This was just as he expressed concern that despite the state government’s vigorous public enlightenment and advocacy campaign via various media outlets, including online sensitization, on the dangers inherent in disobeying traffic rules and regulations, some recalcitrant drivers were still endangering the safety of other road users on Lagos roads.

Speaking further, the LASTMA boss said the Authority as part of its feedbacks mechanism attended and resolved various complaints from motorists via its complaints lines and social media handles.

He listed the lines and social media handles to include 08174722227, 08100565860,

Instagram (ekolastma), Twitter (@followlastma), Facebook (ekolastma), YouTube (LASTMATV) and

SoundCloud (@lastmaRadio).

Oreagba, while urging all road users, including commercial bus drivers to always drive with caution, particularly during these “Ember Months,” assured that LASTMA would continue to strengthen its monitoring and enforcement team to apprehend Traffic Law violators in the state.

Also speaking, the Director, Legal Department of LASTMA, Mr Akerele Kehinde Oseni, maintained that the prosecution of the arrested owners/drivers of the 146 vehicles for various traffic violations would serve as a deterrent to other recalcitrants road users.





Akerele, however, informed that the 146 impounded vehicles were later released to their respective owners after the verifications of receipts of their fine payment with other relevant documents.

