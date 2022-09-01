LASTMA seeks mutual working collaboration with Public Complaints Commission

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Thursday, called for mutual working collaboration between it and the Public Complaints Commission for sustainable peace in the state.

General Manager of the Authority, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, made the call during a courtesy visit of the Commission led by his Commissioner, Hon. Hafeez Adekunle Odunewu, to the LASTMA Headquarters, in Oshodi.

The LASTMA boss, in the statement made to newsmen, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs Unit of the Authority commended the Commission for giving hope to the hopeless and making sure complaints were promptly resolved after diligent investigation.

This was just as Oreagba pointed out that most complaints from members of the public particularly motorists against officers of the Authority were frivolous in nature and done to attract public sentiments.

“We are ready to cooperate with the Commission during investigation on any complaints from the public and information sharing where necessary.

“We wish to add by informing well-meaning and concerned Lagos residents and motorists that we have various windows through which complaints can be channelled for prompt action,” he said.

According to Oreagba, the help lines are as listed: 08174722227, 08100565860,

WhatsApp line: 08129928579,

Twitter:@followlastma,

Instagram: EKOLASTMA, and

Facebook: EKOLASTMA, saying that, “such complaints sent via any of the above windows shall be investigated dispassionately with despatch.”

He, therefore, enjoined Lagos road users, in general, to abide by the State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, warning that anyone caught on the wrong side of the law would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

During his presentation, the Honourable Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Hon. Hafeez Adekunle Odunewu, said the Commission aims at correcting administrative anomalies in the discharge of public functions.





According to him, these anomalies are treated as they affect the citizens and residents, and between person (s) to person (s), especially on administrative procedure that can cause injustice within the administrative jurisdiction.

He, therefore, commended LASTMA for effectively discharging its statutory responsibilities.