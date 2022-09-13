Heavy-duty vehicles: Lagos govt serves 7-day removal order notice to owners, drivers

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has served a 7-day ‘Removal Order’ notice to owners/drivers of trucks, tankers and trailers illegally parked under the Costain Bridge down to the Iganmu Area of the state.

Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, led officials of LASTMA to serve the notice in the area.

Giwa said that those equally affected by the 7-day ‘Removal Order’ notice include owners/occupiers of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containerized shops under the Costain Bridge down to the Iganmu axis.

According to him, the 7-day notice is coming after several days of inspections for a general cleanup exercise of the area by officials of the Lagos State government, even as he sadly noted the affected area was an eyesore due to activities of these illegal squatters with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling India hemp under the bridge.

“It was an eyesore seeing the level of degradation of our roads by the activities of these illegal squatters with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling India hemp under the bridge,” he said.

General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Bolaji Oreagba, who also spoke, said upon the expiration of the ‘Removal Order’ notice on Sunday, 18th of September, 2022, officials of LASTMA would embark on a thorough cleanup exercise around the area as well as effect a clampdown on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding citizens/motorists around the area.

Oreagba confirmed that these illegal business operators, including iron benders, mechanics and food/fruit vendors, among others, had turned the area into an unhealthy environment, adding that they had littered the entire vicinity with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste materials.

“It is interesting to note that none of these drivers parking their heavy-duty vehicles illegally, including owners of illegal structures, mechanics and other operators under the Costain Bridge had any permit from the state government,” he said.