Traditional ruler drags one to court over threat to his life in Imo

The traditional ruler of Umuneke-Nna, Ugiri, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state, Eze Jude Onyenagbaru, has dragged one Nwachukwu Wisdom to Magistrate Court in Owerri over alleged threat to life and malicious damage at his construction site.

This was confirmed to newsmen in Owerri on Sunday through an arraignment notice from the Imo State Police Command, Owerri, served to Wisdom to appear in court to answer the allegations.

However, Wisdom who hails from Obollo in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State could not appear in court last Friday.

He has again been invited by the Police to make sure that he would be present at the next sitting of the Owerri on September 13, 2022.

Tribune Online reports that trouble started in November 2021 when gunmen allegedly attacked the construction site of the traditional ruler at Umuanu, Amaukwu in Obollo, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, looted the area and kidnapped one of the labourers to an unknown destination. He was later freed.

The suspect was also said to have threatened the traditional ruler and asked him to stop the construction of a filling station around the area. Since the incident, the traditional ruler has been on the run.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed: Why Atiku Is Cautious Over Call For Ayu’s Sack

DESPITE the eagerness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to work with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on the 2023 elections, he is constrained to assume a careful approach in order not to lose the loyalty of the North, investigations have revealed….

Nigeria Needs Restructuring To Avert Retrogression —Bishop Wale Oke

Founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has called on Federal Government to restructure, re-engineer and re-orientate the nation……

APC, PDP Trade Accusations Over Plan To Attack Osun INEC Office

OSUN State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday raised an alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded plans to attack the Osogbo Independent National Electoral Commission’s office to destroy BVAS machines used during the July 16th Governorship election….