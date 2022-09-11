Bandits demand N50m ransom from family of woman who gave birth in captivity

Bandits are demanding N50m ransom from the family of a woman in Kaduna who gave birth in captivity.

This was even as the nursing mother and her two sisters who are in the bandits’ den appealed for assistance from the Federal and Kaduna State Governments.

It was gathered that the nursing mother and the sisters said were kidnapped on July 17, 2022, in Mando area of the Kaduna metropolis.

It has been revealed that their mother has been confined to a wheelchair as a result of the trauma she was passing as a result of their abduction.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, the father of the abducted children, Malam AbdulWahab Yusuf said the bandits broke into their Mando home at about 1:05 am that fateful day.

“My two daughters used to take care of their mother who is sick. That day their elder sister, who is pregnant came from her husband’s house to look after her mother,” he said.

According to him, “the bandits broke into the house, I ran out and jumped the back fence but my three daughters were kidnapped and taken to the forest.

“They asked for N140 million, but now they have reduced the ransom to N50 million. The family has been adversely affected by the trauma. My wife, who was able to walk unaided before the incident, now uses a wheelchair. We just carried out surgery on her. I have not been myself, I cannot sleep, once it is night, I don’t know how my body feels.”





Also speaking, the elder brother of the kidnapped sisters, Kabiru Yusuf said, “we are appealing to the Federal Government, Kaduna State government charity organisations, philanthropists and well-spirited individuals to assist us in securing their release.

“We don’t want anything to happen to them, If anything happens to them only God knows what effect it would have on our mother, who is now in a wheelchair because of their abduction.”

Also speaking, the husband of the kidnapped nursing woman and father of three including the baby born in captivity, Mohammed Alabi appealed to the government and organisations to come to their aid as the two children at home are asking for their mother.

“My pregnant wife left my house to her parent’s house to cater for her sick mother, only for me to receive a call that they have been kidnapped with her sisters.

“She gave birth at the kidnappers’ camp on Friday, August 2nd, mother and child are not feeling fine, they have not received any medical care. The baby used to cry from night till morning inside the forest. We learnt they were being mistreated, and flogged,” he said.