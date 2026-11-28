A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Los Angeles, California, on Saturday morning, triggering dozens of aftershocks and prompting emergency officials to assess possible damage across the city.

The earthquake occurred at about 9:30 a.m. local time, with its epicentre approximately six kilometres west of Manhattan Beach and a depth of about 12 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The agency initially reported the tremor at magnitude 5.2 before revising it to 5.0.

Several aftershocks followed the main earthquake, including tremors measuring 2.5, 2.8 and 3.0. Another 3.7-magnitude tremor was recorded about 30 minutes later, followed by additional earthquakes measuring 2.7, 3.8 and 3.0.

The New York Post reported that 31 earthquakes, ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 5.0, occurred in the area within approximately an hour. A further 3.8-magnitude tremor was recorded around 11 a.m., while another significant earthquake struck offshore at about 11:44 a.m., initially reported at magnitude 4.6.

The National Weather Service said the earthquakes did not pose a tsunami threat.

According to the USGS, an estimated 15.84 million people felt the initial earthquake, with about 5.87 million experiencing light to strong shaking. The strongest effects were reported around Manhattan Beach and El Segundo.

Authorities closed the Manhattan Beach Pier as a precaution while emergency teams assessed the situation.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) activated its earthquake response procedures, deploying personnel from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations to inspect their areas by land, air and sea.

The department said the assessment covered critical infrastructure and locations of concern across its 470-square-mile jurisdiction.

However, the agency later declared its earthquake response complete at 10:40 a.m., reporting no significant infrastructure damage or injuries within Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said initial reports indicated no major damage but urged residents to remain prepared for possible aftershocks.

She advised residents to follow the safety procedure known as “Drop, Cover, and Hold on” during any further shaking, while protecting their heads and necks and staying away from windows.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also said the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services was coordinating with local authorities following the earthquake.

Earthquake expert Dr Lucy Jones told Variety that the offshore location helped reduce the intensity of shaking experienced in some areas.

“Shaking dies very rapidly with distance,” Jones said.

The earthquake was among the strongest recorded near Los Angeles and Los Angeles County in recent years, following a magnitude 5.1 earthquake near Brea in 2014 and a magnitude 5.4 tremor near Chino Hills in 2008.

(New York Post)