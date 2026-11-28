At least 10 people have been killed and 110 others injured, most of them children, following an explosion at a school in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

The blast occurred at about 10 a.m. on Saturday at a primary and middle school in the Andar Ser area, on the outskirts of Asadabad, the provincial capital, according to local police officials.

Kunar’s Interior Ministry spokesperson, Abdul Mateen Qani, confirmed the death toll and said 110 people were wounded in the explosion.

The province’s culture and information director, Sami ul Haq Bayan, said preliminary information suggested that the explosion originated from a nearby depot where mining companies stored explosives.

He attributed the incident to possible negligence at the facility, adding that an investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the blast.

The explosion caused part of the school building to collapse, leaving classrooms damaged and children trapped beneath debris.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as residents rushed to the school to rescue victims and assist the injured.

Noor Rahman, whose home is next to the school, said he heard the explosion and saw dust rising from the area.

“I ran straight into the dust, our own children were there,” he said.

He described entering one of the classrooms, where he heard people screaming, before finding his niece trapped beneath the rubble. He said he managed to pull her out alongside other injured people.

Another resident, Haji Sulaiman, said he was on his way to his shop when the explosion occurred. His son was among those injured.

He said he rushed to the school and found several children dead or wounded, while parts of the building’s walls and rooftops had collapsed.

Local resident Ali Rahman also joined the rescue efforts, saying some children suffered injuries from broken glass and collapsing walls, while others were trapped inside the damaged building.

Photographs and footage from the scene showed collapsed sections of the school, debris scattered across classrooms and blue schoolbags bearing the logo of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) lying on the floor.

UNICEF expressed concern over the incident, saying it was devastated by reports that children had been killed and many others injured.

The agency said it and its partners were providing emergency medical assistance to survivors and assessing the needs of affected children and their families.

“Schools must be safe places for every child,” UNICEF said.

Mining is a significant industry in Afghanistan, which has deposits of minerals and precious stones, including iron ore, copper, lead, zinc, gold and coal.

Gemstone extraction has also increased in Kunar, where companies mine precious stones for sale at auctions. However, safety standards in parts of the country’s mining industry are often poorly enforced, contributing to accidents.

The explosion comes months after a hand grenade attack at a school complex in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, wounded more than 40 children aged between nine and 14 in August.

Authorities have yet to release further details about the investigation into Saturday’s explosion.

(The Guardian)