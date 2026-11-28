Low voter turnout was recorded at selected polling units in Maiduguri, Borno State, during the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mock election, even as newly resettled communities in the state participated in the exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At one polling unit in Maiduguri, only 16 of the 460 registered voters reportedly participated, while residents of Damasak in Mobbar Local Government Area turned out to cast their ballots.

INEC officials and community stakeholders attributed the low participation in some locations to limited voter awareness, despite reports of smooth performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The exercise, organised by INEC, was aimed at assessing the functionality of the BVAS, promoting voter awareness and testing the commission’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections.

Newly resettled communities in Borno also took part in the exercise, with Damasak, in the Lake Chad area, among the locations where residents participated.

The Chairman of Mobbar Local Government Area, Mohammed Aji, said the exercise was conducted peacefully across different hinterland communities in the state.