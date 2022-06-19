LAPO rewards long term customers in Ekiti, Ondo

A non-governmental organisation, Lift Above Poverty Organisation, (LAPO) Ekiti State Division, has rewarded its loyal customers for being consistent since its inception.

According to Ibhawa Johnpaul, Divisional Manager, Ekiti Division, the 35 customers were selected randomly from the 25 divisions covering Ekiti and Ondo states.

Speaking during the event at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, Johnpaul said the gesture is aimed at encouraging others to be faithful noting that their services and interest rates is the best in the whole of West Africa.

According to him, “We are giving out this award to long term customers for being consistent. We had to select some few persons and this is the first of its kind in this division and we hope to continue subsequently.

“Ekiti Division comprises of 25 divisions and we have to pick randomly from all the branches. They are about 35 and we gave them Gas cylinder and Gas stove to testify to others what we are doing here.

“It is for them to go back to their branches and tell them the good news of what they have benefited. It’s an opportunity to tell them that something good is coming.

“The service we render is by creating awareness about our products whereby we pay 0.05% on interest annually. Our interest is 2.5 which is 25 naira per a thousand naira.

“We are the leading microfinance in the whole of West Africa. We have different loans assets such as festival, farming, regular loans and others. You can also prize the assets and pay some percentage, thereafter own the full assets after paying. Our interest is one of the smallest compare to others.”

In their responses, the recipients appreciated the management while pledging to reciprocate the gesture by being loyal customers.