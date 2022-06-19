55 persons benefit N20m empowerment tools in Kwara

About 55 people in the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Muritala Mohammed Way, Ilorin have been empowered with various working tools worth N20million by a philanthropic organisation in the church, the Oluwole foundation.

The items distributed include deep freezer, tricycles (Kekenapep), industrial machines, laptops and many others.

Speaking during the 10th year empowerment programme of the Oluwole foundation, the foundation chairman, Pastor Moses Popoola, said that human beings were not created to be beggars, but rather to be active, creative and productive.

The cleric said that the above saying informed the establishment of the foundation.

To succeed in life, Pastor Popoola stressed the need for the people to be of faith, adding that “with faith, if you stand you will get there and no devil or demon can stop you except you stop yourself.”

Pastor Popoola, who decried attitude some political leaders in the country, said they are self-centred to the detriment of the people who had elected them.

“Nigerians are so religious but we don’t know God. We need good leaders who have the fear of God and love the people.





“Our political leaders are self-centred. We need leaders who will act according to God’s will, leaders who are not tribalistic and religious-centred.”

Speaking on the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, the cleric criticised the development because of the sensitivity of religion in the country, saying that political parties should endeavour to produce quality leaders who will live above board.

The chairman of the foundation also admonished the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items while calling on well-meaning individuals to also remember the less privileged in society.

One of the beneficiaries, Senior Pastor Yinka Popoola, applauded the foundation for the love, assistance and support, promising on behalf of the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the materials.

