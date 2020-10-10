Lalong seeks revival of polo sports in Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has said that the surest way the state can return to the centre stage in the world of sports is the revival of polo sports in the state.

The Governor who spoke in Jos during his investiture as the grand patron of Jos Polo club said that involving more people in the sports will boost the economic development of the state.

The event organised by NASCO group as part of activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary also featured road cycling and Taekwando among others.

Lalong assured the club that the polo club will be rehabilitated very soon as the government has made arrangements to get a permanent venue for trade fair which usually held at the polo field.

He commended Nasco Group of companies for continued sponsorship of polo game as well as many other causes in the State.

The Governor said “In the past, many people all over the world used to converge in Plateau because of polo sports and the economy was better for it.

“Let us work for a more prosperous Plateau. We will move the state trade fair here (Jos polo) to a permanent site to enable for the development of the Jos polo club.”

President of Jos Polo Club, Alhaji Murtala Laushi said they decided to crown the governor as the grand patron of the club because of his outstanding performance since he assumed office in 2015

The Chairman of NASCO group, Dr Attia Nasreddin said that the 60th independence anniversary offered the citizens a unique opportunity hence the decision of the company to “connect and celebrate with our fans, patrons, friends, customers, consumers and stakeholders”

