OndoDecides2020: Deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi wins polling unit

The Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has won his unit in the Ogun State governorship election.

Ajayi voted in Apoi ward 04 at R.C.M at Idumado Quarter, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

Ajayi scored 395 votes while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 5, All Progressives Congress (APC) got13.

Ajayi, it would be recalled joined the PDP after leaving the APC following an irreconcilable difference with the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who is the APC candidate.

The deputy governor contested the PDP primaries and lost to Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, who is the party’s flagbearer in the election.

Though, he initially accepted the outcome of the primary election, Agboola days after the primaries, however, dumped the PDP and picked the ticket of the ZLP to contest the election.

