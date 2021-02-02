Lalong directs political appointees to mobilise for APC membership registration

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has directed all government appointees in the state to proceed to their respective constituencies and mobilise their people to register and revalidate their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prove their loyalty to the party.

The governor, who gave the directive, when the chairman of the APC National Registration and Revalidation Committee for Plateau, Honourable Musa Mahmood paid him a courtesy call in Jos, promised to lead by the example set by the President Muhammadu Buhari by going to his polling unit in Ajikamai, Shendam Local Government Area of the state to register.

“This is the time to demonstrate true loyalty and commitment to the party and to increase the fortunes of the APC going forward. There will be no manipulation and intimidation in this exercise as those who are found to be pursuing any agenda outside that of the party will not be allowed to succeed. We want more members and this is the time to open our doors and welcome everybody that wants to join the largest party in Nigeria,” Lalung stated.

He expressed optimistic that more people would join the party because of the performance of the APC-led administration, which put the interests of the people above parochial interests

Responding, Mahmood said the committee was committed to adhere to the guidelines issued by the party and supervise the exercise in all the local governments to ensure that a credible and hitch-free registration.

He commended the governor and the state caretaker working committee for being proactive and sensitising members of the party towards guaranteeing a smooth exercise.

In the meantime, Lalong has charged stakeholders in the APC in the state to mobilise members and prospective members at all levels and avoid manipulation so as not to discredit the exercise.

Lalong, who stated this during an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Jos, charged them to fully participate in the exercise by ensuring that existing members and new members are encouraged to join the party.

He warned against shutting out any existing or intending member from registering and the hijack of the process by political interests, saying such breach of due process would only draw the party back.

He said anyone found perpetrating such act would face the party’s disciplinary actions, stressing that the APC needed to consolidate on the gains it had made over the years by drawing in more people during the exercise.

The governor also warned against allowing individual interest and ambition to interfere with the process whose guidelines had been clearly set out by the national leadership of the party.

While urging the party faithful to be wary of the antics of the opposition to discredit the APC administration, Lalung declared: “As we set out to revalidate and register more members into our party, we should realise that it is our works that will speak for us and that our opponents will naturally stage their propaganda to try to dissuade people from registering. The people of Plateau State know where we took over from the PDP and the difference we have made. There is substantial peace; more visitors and investors are coming into the state.”

The chairman of the party in the state, Chief Letep Dabang, said the stakeholders’ meeting was designed to fine-tune plans towards achieving a hitch-free exercise.

He said the party structures across the state have been put on alert as pre-sensitisation had started, even, before the guidelines were issued from the national headquarters.

