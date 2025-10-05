VIDEO: ‘It was a slip of tongue,’ Laide Bakare apologises over daughter’s alcohol comment

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has issued a public apology after disclosing that she was the one who first introduced her daughter, Similoluwa, to clubbing and alcohol at the age of 17.

In a recent interview, the actress admitted that she personally gave her daughter her first club experience and even her first alcoholic drink.

“In fact, I’m the first person that will bring her to a club. That was her first club experience ever. And I like the fact that, in her memory, her very first alcoholic drink and clubbing was through me,” Laide said.

Following the backlash that trailed her comment, Laide in a video shared online, apologised for the statement, describing it as a slip of tongue.

“I didn’t know I said it. The video was sent to me where I said it but it was a slip of tongue. Such never happened. I didn’t introduce her to alcohol at all. I will never do that. The little girl (Similoluwa) felt bad as well. She doesn’t like to be put out there as a teenage girl abusing alcohol at a young age.

I am using the video to say sorry Simi, sorry parents that feel like I was wrong with that step. Please forgive me for the blunder,” she said.

Tribune Online earlier reported that Laide Bakare, in a viral video, claimed she took her daughter to the club for the first time and allowed her to take alcohol even at age 17.

