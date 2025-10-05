VIDEO: If you’re in UK illegally, you will be detained, deported — Kemi Badenoch tells migrants

Leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has unveiled a sweeping new immigration plan that aims to deport 150,000 illegal migrants every year, describing it as the “toughest reform Britain has ever seen.”

In a video message posted on her X account on Sunday, Badenoch declared that her proposed Radical Borders Plan would introduce a Removals Force modelled after the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to strengthen border enforcement and tackle illegal migration.

“My message is clear: if you’re here illegally, you will be detained and deported,” she said in the video. “Our new Removals Force, modelled on US ICE, will deport 150,000 illegal migrants each year.

Badenoch, who has built her political brand around tough immigration policies, criticised both Conservative and Labour governments for their handling of the UK’s migration challenges.

“Today, I’m launching our Radical Borders Plan, the toughest reforms Britain has ever seen to border laws and operations,” she stated. “Successive governments have failed on immigration. Labour promised to smash the gangs. Instead, in just a year, they delivered record small boat crossings, over 50,000 illegal arrivals, 32,000 people in asylum hotels, and billions wasted. It’s pure weakness.”

Under the proposed plan, asylum claims from illegal entrants would be banned, the Human Rights Act repealed, and the UK would withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Badenoch added that all illegal arrivals would be deported within a week, with legal barriers to mass deportations removed and visa sanctions imposed on countries that refuse to repatriate their citizens.

She further noted that the new enforcement agency would “shut down the asylum hotel racket,” save taxpayers billions, and restore public trust in Britain’s borders.

“Only the Conservatives have a serious, credible plan to deliver stronger borders,” Badenoch concluded. “If you come here illegally, you will be deported.”

