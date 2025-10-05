We’ll protect teachers’ interests, aid access to education — Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Sunday, congratulated Nigerian teachers as they joined their counterparts across the globe to celebrate World Teachers’ Day.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1994 designated October 5 as World Teachers’ Day to recognise and celebrate teachers.

Speaker Tajudeen, in a congratulatory message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Olatunji Baiyewu, commended Nigerian teachers for their unquantifiable role in shaping the lives and careers of young people in society.

He stated that teachers and academics deserve public and private support to efficiently carry out their educational role in the lives of young Nigerians.

ASLO READ:VIDEO: ‘It was a slip of tongue,’ Laide Bakare apologises over daughter’s alcohol comment

The Speaker, who was also a teacher before joining politics, described teachers as “co-parents and experts in nurturing and moulding young people into educated, civilised, productive, and patriotic citizens” of any country.

While noting that teachers are critical stakeholders in the polity, the Speaker called for training, retraining, and better welfare, especially for the academic staff of educational institutions.

Speaker Tajudeen reiterated the commitment of the 10th House to using legislative instruments to enhance access to quality and affordable education for all Nigerians.

The Speaker wished Nigerians happy celebrations.

NIGERIA TRIBUNE