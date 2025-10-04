Entertainment

Laide Bakare backtracks, says ‘I didn’t introduce my daughter to alcohol’

Rachael Omidiji
Laide Bakare and daughter simisola

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has retraced her steps, denying introducing her teenage daughter, Simisola, to alcohol, following backlash over her earlier statement about taking the 17-year-old to a nightclub.

The actress, who recently celebrated her daughter’s birthday, clarified in a new Instagram post that she only took her daughter to the club for the first time to give her “a bit of exposure” and not to drink alcohol.

 “No pls, I didn’t do Alcohol with @simlineboss, only club, and it’s just to give her a bit of exposure towards the future. I’m not as bad as you think. Don’t forget she is still a minor. A teenager with robust figure,” she wrote.

Reiterating her position in another post, Laide Bakare stated:

“Let me mention clearly here that I never said I introduced my daughter, @simlineboss, to Alcohol. I only stated that she entered club with me for the very first time in her life at her birthday after-party. How is that bad naw?”

Earlier, Tribune Online reported that Laide Bakare, in a viral video, had claimed she gave her daughter her first clubbing and alcohol experience at the age of 17 years.

 

