Lai Mohammed, Runsewe get vote of confidence on post-COVID-19 creative industry implementation committee

Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) has passed vote of confidence on the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Segun Runsewe, for setting up an implementation committee for post COVID-19 initiatives on creative industry in Nigeria.

A release signed by Mr Tade Adeyemi and Comrade Sebatian Ikpoza, National President and National Secretary of the association respectively, stated that the Nigeria government has come to terms with global standards of not only recognising talents but also engaging them in planning for their future, which the setting up of sub-committees for the creative industry is a modest model to applaud.

The Deejay profession is a major player in the entertainment industry, with chains of arts cutting across the creative industry and the sector has helped in creating employment for thousands of youths across the world with Nigerian youths playing more prominent role in this area.

The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has kept our DJAN members in a tight corner, with their source of income and sustenance halted in all ramifications and financial loss running into hundreds of millions.

While we pledged our steady committed to playing our positive roles in nation building through the reduction of unemployment in Nigeria, we remain resolute at working with relevant stakeholders and government officials for a more vibrant and productive Creative Industry.

The release noted that the Runsewe led committee inaugurated by the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Mohammed few weeks ago, rolled out a comprehensive list of sub committees to capture the entire gamut of the sector, with intent to address the needs and expectations of the players.

“ In line with the development the national executives and board of trustees of the association unanimously pass a vote of confidence on the Minister of Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed and Director-General,

NCAC, Chief Runsewe.

“We are optimistic and absolutely convinced that the NCAC boss, in his capacity as the frontrunner of the implementation committee will carry out this mandate with a great sense of patriotism, inclusiveness and result oriented.”

