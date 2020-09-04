How we generate revenue to assist govt’s agenda — Boladuro, DG Oyo lottery board

Lottery and the gaming industry is one which enjoys huge patronage and is considered an integral sector of the economy because of the billions it generates. Jide Boladuro, the director-general of Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO on the impact of the industry, betting controversies and relationship with operators, among other issues.

IS your agency all about generating income for the government?

A lot of people look at the gaming board and all they see is revenue generation but there are other things. We regulate underage gaming, making sure that wins are paid when huge sums are won. The board mediates between operators and stakers. As far as revenue is concerned, we are hoping to drive revenue up to assist the state in the execution of the agenda of the administration. That’s why we encourage our operators not to see the government as a police in that aspect, just doing the right thing.

These days it is common to see a lot of lottery and gaming centres in the state. Is this a good development for the state and do you think that betting is enough to shore up state revenue?

Responsible gaming is very important and that’s one of the things I mentioned earlier. In the western world where I come from, when you go to the gas station and get fuel for $48, you pay with a $50 note and you have some $2 left. I can just tell them to let me play mega million, power ball or fantasy five with the change. So, you bet with loose change. You bet responsibly. These nickels are the little drops that make an ocean of resource which the state can use to finance development.

With the patronage that betting enjoys, it is usual to see underage youths engage in it. How does the agency fight this?

Since I’ve been on board, we’ve been promoting responsible gaming. We are planning a stakeholders’ meeting which will involve all the big boys in the industry. We preach this to them. We go out on enforcements. We have arrested and shut down shops in which we met underage boys betting. We subsequently fined the operator. As much as we want people to stake, we want the proper people to stake.

Comparing your experience as an outsider to being the DG, are there significant differences?

Well, what I have seen is quite versatile. Gaming and lottery are in many aspects: lotto, sports betting, casino, pool and promotional lottery. The things I have seen is that a lot of these operators do things in the state and bypass the state (authority). Any promo or raffle draw done in the state must be done with the approval of the state regulatory board. They should also pay something to the state.

Given that there has been a change in the manner of administration since you took over, how has it been with operators and the industry in general?

Not to take all the credit and give some to my predecessor even though he was a consultant, there was a law that was enacted in 2018 that was passed. Since that law has been in place, the operators now understand the importance of having a regulator on board to handle their own side of the company and the stakers as well.

The recent surge in gaming and lottery, even drinking has been attributed to economic challenges. Does this mean that the gaming industry is gaining from the supposed economic downturn?

I disagree. I can’t speak for agencies on alcohol consumption and the rest but as far as gaming and lottery is concerned I believe that we are evolving. People are now seeing the gains of staking, when it comes to football or horse racing. It is a game of chance and I think people should be given the opportunity to have access to these things, responsibly. In the Western world, people have access to these things and lives have changed positively as a result.

From what we have seen, people have lost more than they have put in when it comes to betting. Lives have been wrecked as well. Do you subscribe to this?

Life is a game of chance. In Las Vegas, for instance, multi-millionaires have lost huge amounts of money and they’d jump down from tall buildings. And that’s in advanced countries. God forbid that ours gets to that level in Nigeria. It is rare to hear that someone commits suicide because of a football bet. I think we are responsible enough to know that it is a game of chance and one can win or lose.

