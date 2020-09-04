Kangiwa resumes as new NIHOTOUR DG

The newly appointed Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has promised to ensure that capacity building will be his priority at positioning the Nigerian tourism and hospitality sector for a more strategic growth to align with the global standards of exploring tourism as the preferred revenue generating and job creating sector.

Alhaji Kangiwa, who made the promise during a working visit to the NIHOTOUR Headquarters few days after his appointment as the substantive Director-General of tourism and hospitality agency, said the erroneous public’s perception of tourism as a mere leisure activity should be changed for the better as tourism is serious business.

He, however said to achieve the desired growth in the tourism industry, a skilled and professional manpower base is needed, which is the primary mandate for which NIHOTOUR was established, noting that he would work assiduously to ensure that the Institute delivers on its core mandate during his tenure.

The new NIHOTOUR boss solicited for the support and cooperation of the management, staff and students of the Institute to achieve his mission of taking NIHOTOUR to greater heights in hospitality and tourism skill acquisition and manpower training, adding that the support and cooperation of critical stakeholders of the industry was also needed to stimulate and activate an effective working pivot for the good of the sector.

In his remarks, Dr Momoh Kabir, the outgoing director overseeing office of the NIHOTOUR Director General in acting capacity since 2018, congratulated the new NIHOTOUR boss, pledging the full support of the management and staff of the institute towards making his tenure a hallmark of success.

He said during his short tenure as acting DG of NIHOTIUR, he tried assiduously to record remarkable successes, adding that the Institute had some teething challenges which he believed are not insurmountable by the new director general.

Kabir highlighted some of the challenges to include the struggle to get the Bill for the Institute passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by the President; the dwindling financial fortunes of the Institute due to lean allocation of funds and the need for the Institute to have a befitting office and training accommodation of its own in Abuja and headquarters of the multi-campus Institute.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politician, Others Offended By My Husband Should Forgive Him ― Adedibu’s Widow

Wife of the late strongman of Oyo State politics Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, Alhaja Modinat Abosede Adedibu has come out to appeal to those he offended while alive to forgive him, as there is no human being that does not make mistakes. She also added that since he is now late, those who offended him too…Kangiwa resumes Kangiwa resumes

Kill Me Rather Than Destroy My Cannabis Farm ― Suspect Begs NDLEA In Kogi

A suspected Cannabis Sativa farmer, Clement Akor, has begged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take his life instead of destroying his 10-hectare cannabis plantation. Akor, a 42 years old father of six children from Enabo village in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State was arrested by the Kogi State command of…Kangiwa resumes Kangiwa resumes

CAMA Is Against Religious Institutions In Nigeria ―CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday said that the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) was being targeted at religious institutions in the country. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said that it was also a plot by the Federal Government to have access to finance…Kangiwa resumes Kangiwa resumes