Lai Mohammed group vows not to boycott party registration in Kwara

A group of elders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, called, the APC Integrity Group, loyal to the Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that despite the ongoing crisis in the party in the state, its members will not boycott the scheduled party’s registration and revalidation exercise.

It is recalled that the party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise scheduled to start on Tuesday, had further polarised members of the party, who had formed themselves into groups.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday evening, the spokesperson for the group, Engineer Umar Shabba, the Wakili Lafiagi, said that the group was out to prove that it enjoys majority support in the party among other tendencies that came together to form the party in the state.

“What the governor’s team is out to achieve is to frustrate us. We’ll not be frustrated. But we’ll not allow a dictatorship in the party. Someone, somewhere cannot be dictating to us,” he said.

Engineer Shabba, who did not, however, foreclose any reconciliation with other groups in the party, said that the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was not in any position to call them for any reconciliatory meeting now, “after several failed attempts to reconcile their differences.”

“Even if invited to a meeting with the governor, who would have attended such a meeting? With what happened last Tuesday, it’s not safe. It would be unreasonable for us to sit down with the governor again for any meeting”, he said.

