Lagos workers get 4 work-free days for PVCs collection

Latest News
By Bola Badmus- Lagos
Lagos workers PVCs collection,2018 campaign promises, Sanwo-Olu seeks collaboration, Lagos to boost , re-election based on records, Sanwo-Olu charges, Sanwo-Olu tasks entrepreneurs, Invest in human, Sanwo-Olu tasks private bodies, We need $8bn to build a climate-resilient Lagos , Sanwo-Olu charges law , DWTC Extortion: Lagos summons striking bus drivers, NURTW, RTEAN to showdown meeting, Sanwo-Olu virtually inaugurates, engineers Sanwo-Olu approves 100% bursary increment for Lagos indigenes in tertiary schools nationwide, Sanwo-Olu Lekki airport project,mental health rehabilitation home, concern over ambient air pollution, Lagos govt assures timely completion of Lekki-Epe expressway, 2022 Ehingbeti Summit, 2022 Ehingbeti summit, FTAN to honour Gov Sanwo-Olu, Sanwo-Olu talks , Parking levy designed to eliminate indiscriminate collections, Okada ban from Sept 1, Lagos prioritise education, Save our community from land grabbers Sanwo-Olu flags off construction, Let’s remain united for peace, stability in Lagos Be disciplined, firm, prudent, Sanwo-Olu tasks commissioners for economic planning, budget, Sanwo-Olu assures of govt commitment to greater Lagos project, Lagos places ban on okada, Insecurity: We have pushed stop and search, Independence anniversary
Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Lagos State government has declared a four-day off-duty for public servants to enable them collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at their respective local government/local council development areas in the state.

The directive was contained in a circular with Ref.No: CIR/HoS/’23/Vol.1/008, dated 17, January 2023, titled: Re: Collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), issued by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, graciously approved the work-free day for the public servants.

According to Muri-Okunola, the approval of the off-duty post came consequent upon the extension of the collection of PVCs by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that the work-free days would commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers in the public service.

“Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards from designated INEC Centers are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote.

“To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas as presented in the table below,” the HoS said.

The circular stated that workers on grade levels 01, 03, 07 and 15 would be off-duty on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, while those on grade levels 02, 04, 08 and 13 would be taking their on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, saying that staff members on grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17 would take their turn on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

According to it, staff members on grade levels 06, 10, 14 and 16 will take their turn on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The HoS, therefore, enjoined accounting officers to excuse their officers in respective grade levels on the designated days.

“Consequently, accounting officers and all public servants are to ensure compliance whilst giving this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” he said.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Latest News

CBN sensitises Edo traders on admissibility of new naira notes

Latest News

FG begins construction of 116 housing units for civil servants

Latest News

Gbajabiamila feciitates Chief Anyaoku at 90

Latest News

Old Naira Notes Deadline: CBN increases momentum on sensitization of stakeholders,…

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More