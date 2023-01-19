Lagos workers get 4 work-free days for PVCs collection

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Lagos State government has declared a four-day off-duty for public servants to enable them collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at their respective local government/local council development areas in the state.

The directive was contained in a circular with Ref.No: CIR/HoS/’23/Vol.1/008, dated 17, January 2023, titled: Re: Collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), issued by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, graciously approved the work-free day for the public servants.

According to Muri-Okunola, the approval of the off-duty post came consequent upon the extension of the collection of PVCs by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that the work-free days would commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers in the public service.

“Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards from designated INEC Centers are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote.

“To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas as presented in the table below,” the HoS said.

The circular stated that workers on grade levels 01, 03, 07 and 15 would be off-duty on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, while those on grade levels 02, 04, 08 and 13 would be taking their on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, saying that staff members on grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17 would take their turn on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

According to it, staff members on grade levels 06, 10, 14 and 16 will take their turn on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The HoS, therefore, enjoined accounting officers to excuse their officers in respective grade levels on the designated days.

“Consequently, accounting officers and all public servants are to ensure compliance whilst giving this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” he said.

