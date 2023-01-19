“A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a 60-year-old man, Samuel Gbadamosi, to Olokuta correctional centre for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.”

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a 60-year-old man, Samuel Gbadamosi, to Olokuta correctional centre for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The accused was said to have committed the offence on January 4, 2023, at the New site of Obasekola Street, Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of the state, when the girl visited his residence

The Police Prosecutor, Augustine Omhenemhen told the Court that the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the underaged girl

He also said the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim when she came to collect the JAMB textbook from his daughter, who is the victim’s friend.

He said the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 357 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State Nigeria, 2006.

But the defendant, who is facing a one-count charge, entered a non-guilty plea.

He claimed he did not force himself on the victim but said the victim agreed to have intercourse with him of her own volition.

“I did not force the girl, both of us agreed to have sex,” he said.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the Correctional Centre pending the issuance of advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Defendant’s lawyer, P. A Amuluru, prayed to the court to temper justice with mercy, promising to provide concrete evidence and reliable sureties.





In her ruling, Magistrate O.R Yakubu ordered the remand of the defendant at Olokuta correctional centre, pending advice from the DPP and adjourned the case till April 27, 2023, for advice.

60-year-old man remanded for raping teenager in Ondo