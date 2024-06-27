Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Layode, has urged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to convene a meeting with all states of the Federation to address the challenges encountered during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage and find lasting solutions.

So far, 926 out of the total 1,869 pilgrims from Lagos State who participated in the 2024 Hajj have been airlifted back home.

Layode made these remarks during a press conference held at the Alsaad Flower Hotel 2, Misfalah, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized that many of the challenges faced during the 2024 Hajj stemmed from inadequacies within NAHCON.

The commissioner, also serving as the Amirul Hajj, specifically noted dissatisfaction among pilgrims from the South West region with the food served in Mina and the accommodation provided in Makkah.

He stated, “We encountered numerous challenges, many of which were attributed to NAHCON.”

He further explained that the caterer responsible for meals did not cater to the preferences of South West pilgrims, leading many to reject the food served in Mina and opt to purchase food from vendors.

Additionally, Layode criticized the substandard accommodation provided for Lagos pilgrims in Makkah, emphasizing that it did not meet expected standards.

Despite these issues, Layode disagreed with calls in some quarters to abolish NAHCON, advocating instead for addressing identified challenges in preparation for the 2025 Hajj.

He acknowledged Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their unwavering support, particularly in providing shortfall for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) and covering the costs of Rams.

Layode also expressed gratitude to Lagos State pilgrims for their patience and endurance throughout the pilgrimage.