As part of effort to rid Kaduna state of crime, the police has hinted that it has arrested 143 suspected kidnappers and robbers in the last two months.

Parading the suspects at the state police command, on Thursday, the state Commissioner of Police, Audu Ali Dabigi said the suspects included 70 suspected kidnappers, and 73 suspected armed robbers, while nine bandits were neutralized within the period under review.

He also said 985 suspected phone snatchers were arrested while 5 AK47 rifles and 7 locally made Arms were recovered.

“One Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventeen (1,817) rounds of live ammunition were recovered, Eight (8) Motor vehicles of different brands were recovered and Eight (8) suspects were arrested in connection with car theft.

Also within the period under review, Dabigi disclosed that “Seven (7) Motorcycles of different brands were recovered including One (1) Tricycle was recovered, while One (1) suspected railway vandal was arrested and twenty-nine (29) Rustled cattle were recovered.

Others included the recent Arrest of a Woman with Five Hundred and Fifty (550) Rounds of AK47 Ammunition: On 23rd June, 2024 at about 1000hrs, Police Operatives acting on an intelligence report, intercepted and arrested one Aisha Abubakar ‘f’ 25 years, from Kubwa, Abuja.

“She was found with five hundred and fifty (550) rounds of AK47 live ammunition, which she had collected from a man named Muhammad (surname unknown) from Loko, Nassarawa State.

“She was transporting the ammunition to a place in Katsina, called ‘Yan Tumaki’. She was arrested while on transit along Kaduna – Zaria Highway. She confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing.

Also our Operatives Recover a Stolen Diplomatic Vehicle: On 25th June, 2024 at about 0025hrs, our Operatives successfully recovered a stolen 2019/2020 Prado Jeep with a Diplomatic plate number. Acting on an actionable intelligence report indicating that, the vehicle was snatched at gunpoint in Abuja and was heading towards Kaduna, our surveillance team was immediately mobilised to block the Nnamdi Azikwe Expressway.

“The suspects came in contact with the Operatives at Floor Mill area, where they left the vehicle and took to their heels. The vehicle is said to belong to the Embassy of Sautomi and the case will be transferred to FCT Command, the jurisdiction of the crime.

“These achievements are part of the testament to the hard work and dedication of the Officers and men of the Kaduna State Police Command. We remain committed to serving and protecting the people of Kaduna State with integrity and professionalism.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the Press, we recognize your cooperation, support and patriotism in the fight against crime, to provide safety and protecting the dignity of the law abiding people of Kaduna state. Thank you for the attendance and attention, please, he said.

