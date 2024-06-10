Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture on Monday formally announced the staging of Kurunmi, a historical play, saying that the display was to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage, which is steeped in tradition and history.

The State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Awoyinka-Benson, made this known while speaking with newsmen at a press conference held at Alausa, Ikeja, saying that that the stage play was in line with the ministry’s determination “to make Lagos the preferred destination for tourism, leisure and business in Africa.”

According to her, the play, Kurunmi, written by erudite and thespian, the late Professor Ola Rotimi, and directed by Muyideen Oladapo, popularly known as Lala, “showcases the talents of our vibrant arts industry and creativity of our theatre practitioners.”

She pointed out that the captivating stage play, put together by Stagecraft Studios and Film Productions, tells the story of a legendary Yoruba king, Kúrunmí, who embodied courage, wisdom and leadership, adding that Kurunmi, which will feature on June 13th and 14th by 11 am, 3 pm, and 6 pm in Ikoyi, Lagos, would also show on July 20th and 21st by 3 pm and 6 pm at Terra Kulture Arena, respectively.

Speaking further, Awoyinka-Benson said that the play masterfully weaves together elements of history, culture, and entertainment, making it a must-see for everyone, noting that the play showcases the significance of arts and culture in promoting tourism and showcasing the state’s diversity.

“The play is an excellent representation of our cultural wealth, which I encourage everyone to experience,” she declared.

The commissioner, who further noted that the world was rapidly changing, with cultures and traditions fast losing steam to the world, however, maintained that Africans were imbued with her culture and history, which were “most cherished and are a reminder of who we are as a people.”

She, therefore, urged all residents and visitors to join in celebrating Lagos rich cultural excellence by watching the play.

“As Africans, we have a culture, we have our history. These two elements are most cherished and are a reminder of who we are as a people. It is on that basis that the Lagos State government, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, threw its weight behind the production of Kúrunmí, the stage play.

“We know that the cultural rebirth and reorientation that we talk about can happen faster through entertainment and arts.

“Therefore, by attending this play, you will not only be entertained but also gain a deeper understanding of our rich cultural heritage. The talented cast, stunning costumes, and impressive set design will transport you to a world of wonder and awe,” the commissioner stated.

“We support the production of Kúrunmí because we understand the inherent importance and value that it would bring to our society, especially the numerous Lagosians that would go out to watch the play on stage.”

