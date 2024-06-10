Strategic planning has been described as the most important aspect of operations of any organisation, especially for effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.

The assertion was made by the Project Director of ACHIEVE, Pact West Africa, Manji Ephraim Rengshwat while speaking with Journalists during the opening of a 3-day FAce-PaM Strategic Plan workshop held in Bauchi on Monday.

He stressed that any organisation that failed to plan strategically will definitely fail in its responsibilities a development that may deny it funding by donors thereby denying the beneficiaries of such opportunities.

He said that he was in Bauchi to support FAce-PaM in the process of renewing its strategic workplan for the next 5 years due to the expiration of the one it was using in 2023.

According to him, “Because of the importance of a strategic workplan, it has to be reviewed from time to time in order to keep the organisation on track with its aims and objectives.

He added that working with various partners, organizations, government, and ward development committees requires review of work plans so that the drivable will be achieved.

Manji Ephraim added that the strategic workplan must always be kept abreast and made to be in line with the aims and objectives of the organisation stressing that without it, there is no way an organisation can achieve success.

On the workshop, he said that it came at the appropriate time when FAcE-PaM was trying to go into another phase of project implementation.

He expressed optimism that by the time the workplan was developed and carefully followed during the period of implementation, positive results would be achieved which in turn may attract more donors’ intervention.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE