Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, expressed his views on the All Progressives Congress APC) party, stating that he believes it is not the right party for Nigeria.

Speaking on Channelstv’s Politics Today program on Monday, June 10, 2024, Lamido criticized the APC, alleging that the party’s inception was primarily focused on seizing power, which has resulted in ongoing challenges for the country.

He emphasized, “From the very beginning, APC is not the right party for Nigeria. In 2014, they were just trying to grab power and appropriate it, and now we are nursing the consequences.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Tinubu’s government is doing everything wrong — Ex Gov Lamido

” Lamido highlighted the impact of the APC’s perceived failure under Tinubu’s leadership, suggesting that it has negatively affected all Nigerians across various sectors.

Lamido also expressed support for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stating that Nigerians are anticipating its return. He claimed that the PDP is fully constituted and that he has been in contact with party members.

Furthermore, Lamido questioned the development of Lagos under Tinubu’s leadership, suggesting that it was not solely due to Tinubu’s efforts but rather with the use of Nigerian resources and with Tinubu’s personal interests in mind.

In conclusion, Lamido remarked on Tinubu’s presidency, noting that while Tinubu is currently in a position of power, he believes that the administration is making numerous mistakes.

Watch video here:

I know Tinubu very well… Tinubu never built Lagos. Lagos was built with Nigerian money for him to benefit from… He is now lucky he is the president… his government is doing everything wrong, says a former governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido. #CTVTweets#PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/KFa85PLyhi — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 10, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js