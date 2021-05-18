Lagos targets structured housing estates for LPG reticulation programme

DRIVING home its clean energy initiatives, the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said it had commenced implementation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) reticulation programme for structured housing estates in the states.

Besides, in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, the state authority said it had approved procurement and installation of 20,000 prepaid energy meters for target low-income communities in Agege, Lagos Island, Surulere, Alimosho, Mushin and Oshodi among others before the end of the year.

The state government said it is also giving consideration for Electricity Policy that will serve as a blueprint for the attainment of a universal access to electricity in the state, adding that this would accelerate the “Light-up Lagos” power programme when functional and fully implemented.

Showcasing many achievements of his ministry to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Lagos, Mr Olalere Odusote, said the LPG reticulation programme was being initiated as a way of promoting and deepening domestic use of LPG in the state safely and affordably.

According to him, pilot implementation is ongoing at Lagos HOMS Sangotedo, as a proof of concept, adding that following successful implementation of the pilot, the concept would be replicated to other Lagos HOMS with further scope for increased adoption by private developers across the state.

On clean mobility initiative, he hinted that Lagos State is facilitating the launch of pilot programmes for CNG-powered mobility solutions in the commercial transport sector.

“The state is also keen to embark on Natural Gas Vehicles in partnership with private sector investors. Private sector partners are also set to launch Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV) Pilot Scheme and assess impact on emissions reduction and environmental improvement.”

According to him, government is also developing state’s gas policy and driving initiatives to promote cleaner energy sources, drive energy efficiency, reduce emissions and improve environment

“In line with this, the ministry is in the process of outlining the state’s gas policy which will set out an appropriate institutional, legal, regulatory and commercial framework for the gas sector, clearly articulating the state government’s vision and implementation plan to boost domestic gas utilisation, promote gas commercialisation and foster investment in the gas sector,” Odusote said.

On 20,000 prepaid meters for low income communities, the commissioner explained that approval had been expanded to enable funds to be utilised to catalyse full metering across the state via collaborations with electricity distribution companies in Lagos and a leading smart metering solution company, ElSewedy Electric.

Justifying government’s intervention, the commissioner explained that the reason why distribution companies refused to supply energy to particular areas was because they were unable to recover their money.

“The reason for that is because a lot of time the consumers don’t have meters and a lot of them complaint about crazy bills.

“Our intervention is to encourage purchase and installation of meters. Mr Governor has approved that we should supply 20,000 meters to Discos in low communities so that they can solve their problems. We will do it in a commercial way that will also encourage others to come to the business and do the same thing,” Odusote said.

The commissioner disclosed further that Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), a German development company, is supporting the state government with customer surveys and grid assessment of identified pilot zones for metering and distribution network intervention scope requirement.

He added that collaborative discussions are ongoing with the African Development Bank (AFDB) on implementation of the pilot scope of the Lagos Electrification Program.

