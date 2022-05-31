Lagos postpones BECE by one week

The Lagos State Government has postponed this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which is for the JSS3 students in both the public and private secondary schools in the state by one week.

The examination otherwise known as the ‘Junior WAEC’ exam and was earlier scheduled for between Wednesday, June 1 and June 8 will now take place from Wednesday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 15 at respective schools.

The postponement was announced by the Director of the State’s Examinations Board, Mr Supo Gbadegesin, on Tuesday, citing the inability of many private and some public schools to upload bio-data of their candidates into the board’s database even as of today Tuesday, as the sole reason.

He said the delay had prevented them from printing out their Optical Mark Reader (OMRs) sheets which had been issued alongside PIN numbers to them long ago.

Gbadegesin, in a statement made available by the public affiars officer of the board, Mr Fatai Bakare, said students could only sit for the exam if they had duly registered with the board for the exam.

He said the board would not want to deny any eligible candidate from sitting the exam, hence the postponement.





He, however, asked all the schools concerned to use this opportunity to upload their students’ records on the board portal latest by Wednesday, June 1, so as to enable them to print out their OMR sheets ahead of the exam.

He said any school that now fails to comply with this directive does so at its own risk as to the board according to him would not shift the exam dates again.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Lagos postpones BECE by one week

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Lagos postpones BECE by one week