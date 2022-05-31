Ooni to Ogunbiyi: You have capacity to lead Osun

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ogbagba II, has said Osun State governorship candidate of Accord Party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has the capacity to lead the state to greatness.

The monarch said this on Tuesday when Dr Ogunbiyi led members of the Accord Party on a visit to his palace in Ile Ife.

According to Ooni Ogunwusi, who acknowledged Ogunbiyi as a true son of Yorubaland and an accomplished entrepreneur, the Accord Party governorship candidate is “A gentleman, highly intelligent and a calculated leader. I believe in your ability, capacity and competence to lead Osun State.”

Ooni, who was joined by many high chiefs to receive the gubernatorial hopeful, prayed for his success at the polls and wished him well.

In his address to the Ooni and all the dignitaries in attendance, Dr Ogunbiyi said his motivation for joining the gubernatorial race was to avail the state of his talents, ability and network with a view to developing the state and improving a lot of the people.

According to Ogunbiyi, “Osun State is too endowed for the people to be poor. Osun has 26 viable mineral resources but over the years, we have had leaders who lacked the capacity and managerial skills to turn these God-given gifts to wealth for the benefit of the citizenry.





“What we shall do is to convert all these resources to wealth for the people. With that, we will not have any reason to wait for allocation from Abuja before we get things done.”

Ogunbiyi, who built Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc from the scratch and grew it into a continental conglomerate, said he had created wealth for the people in his private business and he would do it for the state if elected as the governor.

He added, “The strength of Osun State is agriculture but there is no motivation for farmers to turn it into big business. We will encourage subsistent farmers and promote mechanized farming. We will set up a marketing board and build additional silos where farm produce could be preserved.

“If I am elected governor, education will become a priority and the state will regain its lost glory in education. We shall provide free healthcare services for children, pregnant women and the aged. We shall retool the civil service and properly motivate the workforce for productivity. Our coming into office will be the beginning of a new era for Osun State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Ooni to Ogunbiyi: You have capacity to lead Osun

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Ooni to Ogunbiyi: You have capacity to lead Osun