Lagos pledges support for NAHCON on PPP initiatives

LAGOS State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has pledged the support of the state government for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives.

Hamzat made the pledge on Wednesday in his office while receiving board members of NAHCON, led by the chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The deputy governor stated that the state government would continue to assist the commission in its drive to enhance its services to Nigerians, noting that “in Lagos State, we pride ourselves on doing things that will always assist the citizens of this country.”

While commending the commission for introducing the Hajj Savings Scheme, Dr Hamzat said that Hajj operations should be made easier and seamless for the benefit of pilgrims so that Muslims could do Hajj without stress or fear.

Earlier, Hassan described Lagos as a significant pilgrimage point in the country and applauded the state government for supporting hajj operations in the state, especially through the launch of the Hajj Saving Scheme.

The NAHCON chairman noted that Hajj involves a wide range of activities and logistics hence the need to manage the exercise and have effective sensitisation and digital transformation of its operations.

According to him, to further enhance hajj operations and up the scale of its officers in the country, the commission has come up with the establishment of a Hajj institute to train its personnel on the nitty-gritty of its operations.

He implored the state government to send its officers for training to enhance their on-the-job performance.

Hassan said his commission “is thinking out of the box to raise funds for its operations as it is self-sustaining,” hence the adoption of the PPP initiative using its properties across the country for the good of the commission.

He added that the commission was already collaborating with the Kano State government in this regard and wanted to get the nod of the Lagos State government, too.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Lagos pledges support Lagos pledges support

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Lagos pledges support Lagos pledges support