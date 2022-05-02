Lagos lawmaker, Abiru, charges Muslims on unity, stability for national development

Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Rotimi Abiru, representing Shomolu Constituency 2, has joined the rest of the world to felicitate with Muslim Ummah in different parts of the globe particularly in Nigeria, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el- Fitri celebration, urging them, as people of faith, to be mindful of the unity and stability of Nigeria for national development.

This was just as the lawmaker, who is a former chief whip of the Assembly, noted that Ramadan is Islam’s spiritual month of blessings, forgiveness and charity, adding: “It’s a very significant month to our faith as it reminds us of the need for unconditional obedience to Allah, the most merciful.”

Abiru said this in a release made available to newsmen, even as he stressed that through total submission to God’s will, Nigeria can confidently confront her challenges, assuring that Allah would Intervene decisively at the most appropriate moment as the country approaches the 2023 General Elections.

“As people of faith, let us continue to seek the face of the Almighty in our various national wars, be they against insecurity or the economy, and as we strive to make Nigeria a comfortable home for all her citizens.

“As we celebrate the end of Ramadan, we should be mindful of the unity and stability of Nigeria for national development,” the lawmaker said.

Abiru, while urging those in leadership positions to continue to be aware of their covenant of service with the people, however, assured that elected representatives in Lagos would always respect the people’s trust and serve their best interest.





“Those of us in leadership positions must continue to be aware of our covenant of service with the people.

“On our part in Lagos as your elected representatives and lawmakers, we pledge to always respect your trust and serve your best interest,” the lawmaker assured.

The lawmaker, while wishing all a happy festival, further assured that Lagos Assembly would continue on the same path, adding that the parliament was confident of making the desired impact with the understanding and support of Lagosians.

