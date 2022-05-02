Gunmen kill policeman, two others in Anambra for violating sit-at-home order

At least, three persons lost their lives in Anambra State in two communities in what was said to be a violation of the Monday sit-at-home exercise.

Tribune Online gathered that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had months back announced every Monday to be a day to sit at home, in protest to the extraordinary rendition of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya last year.

The exercise registered huge compliance, mostly as a result of fear, as residents feared being attacked by members of the group, but it later called off the exercise, but some unidentified persons wielding guns have continued to enforce compliance to the exercise.

One person was shot dead in Utuh, Nnewi South Local Government Area, two others were shot dead at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

The men were said to have been shot by gunmen, who protested their violation of the sit at home exercise.

The two incidences were confirmed by the Anambra State Police command. The spokesperson of the command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who confirmed it to Tribune Online, said one of the two men shot in Ozubulu was a policeman.

“Our men have been deployed to the venue of the incident in Ozubulu. One of the men has been identified as a policeman, while the second is yet to be identified.

“Our men also recovered a vehicle at the scene of the incident, but we are not sure the owner of the vehicle; whether it belongs to the victims or the assailants. The men have been deposited in a morgue.

“As for the incident in Utuh, we are yet to confirm that, but our men have been sent there. Command has also mobilised fully to counter any further attacks.”

