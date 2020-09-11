Lagos Judiciary calls for applications to fill High court positions

The Lagos State Judiciary has called for applications from members of the legal profession who are interested in being appointed as high court judges.

The Lagos State Judicial Service Commission made the call in a September 7, 2020 circular titled, ‘Call for Expression of Interest in RE: Appointment to the High Court Bench of Lagos State.’

The notice, signed by the Chief Judge of Lagos State and Chairman of the judicial service commission, Justice Kazeem Alogba, was placed on notice boards on the premises of the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere.

It called on “suitable persons interested in being appointed as judges of the High Court of Lagos State to express such interest in writing within 14 days.”

It said the applicants must submit the written expression of interest along with eight copies each of their curriculum vitae and credential.

The Executive Director, Access to Justice, an NGO working as a watchdog in the judiciary, Mr Joseph Otteh, said the open and public call for application was a welcome development.

