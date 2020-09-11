Lagos Judiciary calls for applications to fill High court positions
The Lagos State Judiciary has called for applications from members of the legal profession who are interested in being appointed as high court judges.
The Lagos State Judicial Service Commission made the call in a September 7, 2020 circular titled, ‘Call for Expression of Interest in RE: Appointment to the High Court Bench of Lagos State.’
The notice, signed by the Chief Judge of Lagos State and Chairman of the judicial service commission, Justice Kazeem Alogba, was placed on notice boards on the premises of the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere.
It called on “suitable persons interested in being appointed as judges of the High Court of Lagos State to express such interest in writing within 14 days.”
It said the applicants must submit the written expression of interest along with eight copies each of their curriculum vitae and credential.
The Executive Director, Access to Justice, an NGO working as a watchdog in the judiciary, Mr Joseph Otteh, said the open and public call for application was a welcome development.
The Lagos State Judiciary has called for applications from members of the legal profession who are interested in being appointed as high court judges.
The Lagos State Judicial Service Commission made the call in a September 7, 2020 circular titled, ‘Call for Expression of Interest in RE: Appointment to the High Court Bench of Lagos State.’
The notice, signed by the Chief Judge of Lagos State and Chairman of the judicial service commission, Justice Kazeem Alogba, was placed on notice boards on the premises of the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere.
It called on “suitable persons interested in being appointed as judges of the High Court of Lagos State to express such interest in writing within 14 days.”
It said the applicants must submit the written expression of interest along with eight copies each of their curriculum vitae and credential.
The Executive Director, Access to Justice, an NGO working as a watchdog in the judiciary, Mr Joseph Otteh, said the open and public call for application was a welcome development.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…Lagos Judiciary calls for applications Lagos Judiciary calls for applications
COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi
In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…Lagos Judiciary calls for applications Lagos Judiciary calls for applications
Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils
Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.
Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…Lagos Judiciary calls for applications Lagos Judiciary calls for applications
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com