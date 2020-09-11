We pay N5000 COVID-19 levy to be safe in our community, protesters tell Obiano

Hundreds of Indigenes of Ifitedunu Community in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State on Friday protested alleged abuse of office by their President- General, Mr Uche Oragwuncha.

The protesters, converged on the Government House, Awka, with placards, with various inscriptions.

In their letter, which was presented to Governor Willie Obiano by their representative, Engr Uchechukwu Ogoemeka, declared total support for the state government effort in the fight against the dreaded pandemic, security and unemployment in the state.

They alleged in their statement that, “the President-General, has been collecting COVID-19 levy of N5,000 on all taxable adults in the Community in the name of, we are State Government taskforce.

He also imposed unauthorized burial levy of N1,000 on every bereaved family in the community.

“Our PG had also mismanaged state government Covid-19 palliatives to the community.

He has also created rancour and division among the peace-loving people of Ifitedunu by unnecessarily pitching them against one another.”

“We request the state governor to call the PG to order to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the area.”

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Greg Obi, who received the protesters, represented by Henry Nwasike, urged them to maintain the peace, assuring that the state government will look into their demands.

Tribune Online gathered that for some time now, the community had been embroiled in bitter personality clash over who leads the community.

When contacted the President General, via telephone text message, he said he didn’t have anything to say about the matter.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…We pay N5000 COVID-19 levy We pay N5000 COVID-19 levy

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…We pay N5000 COVID-19 levy We pay N5000 COVID-19 levy

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…We pay N5000 COVID-19 levy We pay N5000 COVID-19 levy