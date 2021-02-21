Lagos introduces verification app for COVID-19 result

Lagos State Government Ministry of Health has introduced a verification app to validate the authenticity of COVID-19 PCR tests conducted in all public and private laboratories in the state.

The verification app which is designed to check falsification of COVID-19 PCR test, according to a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi attracts N50 per usage but is free for the first 30,000 result verification.

The commissioner added that it will utilize the laboratory reference number to verify the COVID-19 PCR test, validating the result in real-time and passengers can download their result sheets, which can be shown to anyone requiring it within and outside the country.

The statement read in part: “The USSD option, which is available on all networks in Nigeria, can also be accessed outside of Nigeria as long as the mobile line is on a Nigerian Telecommunications Network. The USSD option can be accessed by dialling *35131*19# on the 9mobile network and *55500*19# on all other networks and following the onscreen prompts to verify results. The first 30,000 results verification will be free – courtesy of the Lagos State Government. Subsequent verification will attract N50 per usage for the user/client.

The app version can be used and accessed within and outside of Nigeria but unlike the USSD, does not require a Nigerian Telecommunications Network. It is available once it is downloaded and the internet is available. It is noteworthy to mention that verification through the app is free at all times.

The process can be used by all clients who require the validation of COVID-19 PCR results, such as Airports, Airlines, work-related processes and passengers themselves. The Lagos State Government would also be placing personnel at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to assist in the verification process of the COVID-19 PCR results for all outbound passengers.

Following the re-opening of the economy, and the airport borders, it has become increasingly necessary for outbound passengers to take COVID-19 PCR tests before departing Nigeria as a prerequisite for travel to specific destinations. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous elements have taken advantage of the situation to enrich themselves by falsifying COVID-19 PCR results and selling them to passengers.

The Lagos State Government continues to frown at the falsification of COVID-19 PCR test results; and anyone caught in this illegal practice will be prosecuted. The State Government will continue to strengthen its response against this pandemic to protect the lives and livelihood of all Lagosians and residents.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.