Lagos govt revokes approval of properties encroaching on roads in Lekki

Lagos State government has revoked the approval given to some properties found to be encroaching on the Right of Way (RoW) of the Regional Road in Lekki axis of the state, saying this was part of plans to commence the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Okanla Salako, disclosed this in a signed statement, noting that the Regional Road is a precursor to the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge in the bid to improve traffic and transportation system within the state.

“Consequent upon the powers repose in the state government by virtue of Section 21(1) (a) of Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2015, the government, therefore, revoked in part, a section of Elegushi Chieftaincy Family Layout in Lekki that falls within the Regional Road axis,” the commissioner said.

According to him, some developers had encroached on the land thereby distorting the master plan, pointing out that recent observations revealed that this very important transportation corridor had been encumbered by physical developments (including shanties) which negated the objectives of which the road was conceived.

Salako disclosed that the regional road was first conceived by Lagos State government in the Lagos Metropolitan Master Plan (1980-2000) and was retained in the approved Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan 2013.

He said the state government, following the Master Plan, granted title to land totalling about 500 hectares and issued layout approval in 1991 wherein four major roads.

According to him, the roads are; Coastal Road and Lekki-Epe Expressway, Southern part of Elegushi Land, Regional Road and Lagoon at the Northern part of the Elegushi layout, with all running parallel to one another, saying the roads had been envisioned to engender social-economic and transportation development of the state.

